Scattered showers, warm temperatures Sunday

We’re in a warming trend currently, and temperatures will continue to rise into the 60s and 70s throughout this week.

With an approaching shortwave, scattered showers are expected tomorrow. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, so nothing major, but hopefully the Easter Bunny grabs a rain poncho.

Wind speeds have been gusty Saturday evening, with gusts up to 30mph recorded around the region. These wind speeds will continue tomorrow, and through most of the upcoming week. Keep an eye on your trash cans this week, unless you want to gift them to your neighbors.

Temperatures are rising steadily this week, and we could see some areas reach 80 degrees for the first time this season by mid-week.

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast after the showers tomorrow, with our next rain chance not until Friday and next weekend.

