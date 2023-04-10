25-year-old Cleveland man still missing

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office continues searching for a missing 25-year-old Cleveland man.

Shawn Mooring was reported missing after leaving his residence on the evening of December 13, 2022.

According to police, search efforts were halted due to extreme snow fall this past winter.

Now that the snow is melting, police will start ground searches again next week in various areas, including in and around Mooring’s residence.

Police say they will also use helicopters and trained canines.

At this time, the public has been asked not to participate in these searches.

Mooring is described as 25 years old, 6′1″ and weighs about 180 lbs.

He has short, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mooring, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, can contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 357-4440.

