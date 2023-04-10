Brown County Historical Society to hold book sale fundraiser

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is asking folks to pick up a book for a good cause.

The BCHS will be holding a Book Sale fundraiser to support public programs provided by the organization, including exhibits, lectures, school tours, out-reach programs for schools and organizations and hands-on experiential learning for all ages.

The fundraiser will be held on Fri., Apr. 14, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sat., Apr. 15, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pre-sale options are available to BCHS members, starting on Thurs., Apr. 13, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The sale will be held in the Annex located just north of the museum.

Items sold at the Book Sale will also include books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs.

