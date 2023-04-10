Your Photos
Man, woman, child rescued from bluff in Red Wing

Red Wing Air bluff rescue
Red Wing Air bluff rescue(Minnesota Air Rescue Team)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Red Wing, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Air Rescue Team rescued three people from a bluff Sunday in Red Wing.

According to the Minnesota Air Rescue Team’s Facebook page, a man, woman and their three-year-old child were on He Mni Can-Barn Bluff when they became stuck due to snowy and icy conditions.

The team was able to rescue all three safely, no injuries were reported.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team is a partnership between the Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Division and the St. Paul Fire Department Advanced Technical Rescue Team.

A video of the rescue can be viewed here.

