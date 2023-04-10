Your Photos
Mankato East awaits season opener, eager to build on last year’s success

By Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East baseball team is itching to hit the field after several delays to its season opener. When that time comes, this year’s Cougars’ squad is laser focused on bringing home a section championship.

“We all have the mutual goal of success in the long run and I think that’s really driving us to succeed and practice well and work hard all the time,” said Cougars’ senior catcher and infielder Dylan Kopesky.

“Staying focused is tough when you’ve got to stay inside for four weeks into the season, but yeah just having our eye on the prize which is reaching the state tournament,” added Mankato East pitcher Cael Willaert.

Last season, after piecing together a winning regular-season record, Mankato East was knocked out of the section tournament with losses to the eventual state runner-up in Mankato West and Big Nine Rival, New Prague.

“Last year we had that buzzsaw Mankato West,” explained Cougars’ head baseball coach Micah Denger. “Everybody knew they were one of the top teams in the state and I think at times we were a little bit intimidated last year. Something with this group though, having played against West in the summers in the last three or four years since they split up when they were freshman and they go East and West, they’ve never been intimidated. They’ve loved playing against West and have always been pretty successful.”

The East-West rivalry series will be something to look forward this upcoming season as the Cougars hope to build on last seasons 14-9 record with fresh talent stepping into bigger roles.

“I think a lot of the guys last year really kind of set the tone for what it’s supposed to look like, obviously the guys that hadn’t gotten the opportunity yet really set a standard and I think they’ll be ready to go,” said Kopesky.

Mankato East is scheduled to take the field for the first time this season on Tuesday at Northfield, pending weather.

