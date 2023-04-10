Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

NEW INFORMATION: WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has released the names of the officers killed during a traffic stop in the Village of Cameron Saturday afternoon.

The DOJ says Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, age 32, was killed along with Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, age 23.

Breidenbach and Scheel were conducting the traffic stop based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver, who has been identified as Glenn Douglas Perry, age 50, following notification of concerning behavior. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged.

Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The DOJ says Officer Breidenbach started her law enforcement career with the Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She served there for about nine months before she joined the Chetek Police Department, where she had served for approximately 4 years.

Officer Scheel graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022. He had been with the Cameron Police Department for approximately one year.

The DOJ says there is no threat to the community.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Cameron Fire Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

You can find the WI DOJ press release online here.

The Chetek Police Department and Cameron Police Department also released statements below:

<

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter
Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office continues searching for Cleveland resident Shawn Mooring,...
25-year-old Cleveland man still missing
The Brown County Historical Society announced Wednesday that the museum will be waiving its...
Brown County Historical Society to hold book sale fundraiser
Luke Strand has been named the new men's hockey coach at Minnesota State University Mankato.
Strand named head coach of Maverick men’s hockey team