Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter

Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter
Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Board of Animal Health (MNBAH) sent out an alert Monday confirming the H3N2 strain of canine influenza has been confirmed in a Twin Cities animal shelter outbreak.

The MNBAH said the strain tends to be more virulent, spreads faster and easier, and tends to make dogs sicker than the H3N8 strain. Dogs shed the virus for 28 days after becoming infected.

Vaccines may be in short supply, especially bivalent varieties. Animals at high risk for severe clinical disease (young, old, other medical conditions) should be prioritized, as well as dogs in high-risk settings.

Any dog with upper respiratory signs should be quarantined for 30 days to help prevent the spread of influenza, even with a negative test result.

MNBAH gave some simple precautions to follow with suspected patients:

  • Patient physical contact should be limited to only what is necessary, and staff should always wash their hands before and after handling patients.
  • If an animal appears healthy and has had no known exposure to other dogs with suspected or confirmed canine influenza, staff can exercise normal precautions.
  • If an animal presents with clinical signs consistent with canine influenza virus infection, staff should put on additional personal protective equipment (PPE), including facemask, gloves and a gown or lab coat. Take off and/or discard the PPE after the animal has left the facility.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
NEW INFORMATION: WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office continues searching for Cleveland resident Shawn Mooring,...
25-year-old Cleveland man still missing
The Brown County Historical Society announced Wednesday that the museum will be waiving its...
Brown County Historical Society to hold book sale fundraiser
Luke Strand has been named the new men's hockey coach at Minnesota State University Mankato.
Strand named head coach of Maverick men’s hockey team