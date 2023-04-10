Your Photos
A sunny, mild week ahead

By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunny, warm weather will continue for the next several days. High temps will climb into the 70s through at least Thursday, with some places, especially along and south of I-90, reaching the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Our pattern will begin to change by late week with rain chances increasing on Friday and continuing into the weekend. That pattern change will also bring a temperature change as high temps drop back into the 50s by Saturday and Sunday.

A large area of high pressure will bring sunny, mild weather for the next several days. The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with high temps climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and a bit breezy with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Some places along and south of I-90 could reach the low 80s.

By the end of the week, our pattern will change which will cause rain chances to increase and temperatures to drop. On Friday, scattered showers are possible with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain and highs in the low 50s.

