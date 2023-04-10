Your Photos
Sunshine, warm temperatures this week

Warming trend continues
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 4/9/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A warming trend has been the story the last few days, and we aren’t done warming yet. Temperatures could hit the 80s this week.

We saw a few showers today, and scattered showers will continue through the overnight, clearing out in time to start our Monday with sunshine.

Temperatures are heating up this weekend as a ridge moving in has raised our temperatures above normal for this time of year. We will keep heating up throughout the next few days, and we could even reach the 80s in some areas this week. Dry and sunny conditions prevail for the majority of this week.

Wind speeds are calm tonight, but will be picking back up Wednesday through Friday. We could see gusts up to 30mph.

Next weekend, some rain and thunderstorms are possible, but we are still a bit far out to know the exact details.

