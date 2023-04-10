Your Photos
Tupperware warns company could go out of business

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products at a Tupperware party in Bellflower, Calif.(AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Your family’s favorite iconic storageware could soon be history.

Tupperware is barely staying afloat.

The company said it is looking for financing because it doesn’t have enough cash to fund its operations.

Tupperware is also exploring potential layoffs and reviewing its real estate portfolio.

Stocks plunged 40% in pre-market trading Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange also warned Tupperware could be de-listed for not filing a required annual report.

The 77-year-old business has struggled to stay relevant and attract younger customers.

