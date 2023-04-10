A warm and breezy week ahead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After an above-average weekend highs climb another few to several degrees through the first half of the week. Highs today will climb into the 60s and low 70s under a sunny sky with winds out southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight is partly cloudy with lows in the 40s, winds continue out of the south around 5-10 mph.

Strong southwesterly winds develop Tuesday with sustained winds around 10-20 mph. These strong southerly winds plus an amplified upper-level ridge will provide highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy southerly winds continue Tuesday night with sustained winds out of the southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 30, with lows in the mid to upper 50s and clear skies.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s as breezy southwesterly winds continue around 20 mph gusting to 30. After Wednesday temperatures begin to descend back to near-seasonable for the weekend. Along with the cooler temperatures precipitation chances return late Thursday through Sunday. The main precipitation type is rain but a wintery mix is also not ruled out if conditions become cool enough.

** FLOODING CONCERNS **

Warm temperatures over the next few days will produce rapid snow melt across the area. Rivers and creeks are expected to rise to minor to moderate flood stages along the Minnesota River near Redwoods Falls, the Redwood River in Redwood Falls, the Cottonwood River near New Ulm, and the Cottonwood River near Springfield within the next few days. Watch out for standing water on roads and in recreational areas. If you approach standing water never drive through it. Remember turn around don’t drown.

