Above average temps continue today

HIGHS TODAY WILL RUN 20 PLUS DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL
Another above average day ahead as highs will climb to 20 plus degrees above normal
Another above average day ahead as highs will climb to 20 plus degrees above normal(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another day with above-average temperatures is on tap for this afternoon/evening. Highs today will climb into the 70s to low 80s under a partly cloudy sky, with breezy south-southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Tonight breezy southerly winds of 15-20 mph gusting to 35 will remain as lows fall into the upper 50s low 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s return Wednesday under a sunny sky as winds remain breezy and out of the southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 35. Wednesday night is clear as lows fall into the mid to upper 50s and winds remain out of the southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 35.

Above-average temperatures continue through Friday before a cooler and more active weather pattern arrives over the weekend. Highs this weekend will range from the low 40s to the low 50s with a chance for rain Friday into Saturday. Saturday night there is a slight chance a few spots may see some snow mixed in as temps dip near the freezing mark.

