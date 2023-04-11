Above average temps continue today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another day with above-average temperatures is on tap for this afternoon/evening. Highs today will climb into the 70s to low 80s under a partly cloudy sky, with breezy south-southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Tonight breezy southerly winds of 15-20 mph gusting to 35 will remain as lows fall into the upper 50s low 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s return Wednesday under a sunny sky as winds remain breezy and out of the southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 35. Wednesday night is clear as lows fall into the mid to upper 50s and winds remain out of the southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 35.

Above-average temperatures continue through Friday before a cooler and more active weather pattern arrives over the weekend. Highs this weekend will range from the low 40s to the low 50s with a chance for rain Friday into Saturday. Saturday night there is a slight chance a few spots may see some snow mixed in as temps dip near the freezing mark.

