Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota pledges $600K to MSU Mankato’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health

FILE -- The collaboration between the University and Blue Cross promotes the mission of the...
FILE -- The collaboration between the University and Blue Cross promotes the mission of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health, which hopes to improve mental health care access in rural -- and outstate -- Minnesota.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health received a $600,000 pledge from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Today, MSU Mankato President Edward Inch announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has pledged $600,000 over three years to create the operational structure and advance the growth of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health at the University.

The collaboration between the University and Blue Cross promotes the mission of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health, which hopes to improve mental health care access in rural -- and outstate -- Minnesota.

As a result of the relationship, the center which will be named Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

”We thank Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota for working with Minnesota State Mankato to grow the Center for Rural Behavioral Health,” said Inch, in a release. “By working together, the University and Blue Cross are expanding efforts to meet the behavioral health care needs in Minnesota’s rural communities.”

This collaboration is the most recent example of Blue Cross’ commitment to addressing racial and health inequities, which was formalized in 2020 when the company added racial and health equity as a core business functional area and operating imperative.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

FILE -- According to MnDOT, the traffic signs that are being replaced are at the end of their...
Traffic sign replacement to begin Apr. 24
Minnesota lawmakers from the state’s Reproductive Freedom Caucus gathered alongside activists...
Minnesota lawmakers express uncertainty over TX abortion ruling
The Gustavus Adolphus College Fine Arts Department will be presenting the Schaefer Art...
Junior exhibition to open at Gustavus
Minnesota lawmakers from the state’s Reproductive Freedom Caucus gathered alongside activists...
Minnesota lawmakers express uncertainty over TX abortion ruling