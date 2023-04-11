Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota pledges $600K to MSU Mankato’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health received a $600,000 pledge from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Today, MSU Mankato President Edward Inch announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has pledged $600,000 over three years to create the operational structure and advance the growth of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health at the University.

The collaboration between the University and Blue Cross promotes the mission of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health, which hopes to improve mental health care access in rural -- and outstate -- Minnesota.

As a result of the relationship, the center which will be named Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

”We thank Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota for working with Minnesota State Mankato to grow the Center for Rural Behavioral Health,” said Inch, in a release. “By working together, the University and Blue Cross are expanding efforts to meet the behavioral health care needs in Minnesota’s rural communities.”

This collaboration is the most recent example of Blue Cross’ commitment to addressing racial and health inequities, which was formalized in 2020 when the company added racial and health equity as a core business functional area and operating imperative.

