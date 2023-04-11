Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Center for Rural Behavioral Health gets $600,000 pledge

Minnesota State University - Mankato
The University and Blue Cross hope to promote the mission of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health: to improve mental health care access in Minnesota.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato gets a six-figure pledge for its Center for Rural Behavioral Health.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota plans to give $600,000 to “establish the operational structure” and “advance the growth” of the university’s new operation.

MSU-Mankato announced it was establishing the Center for Rural Behavioral Health in March of last year with the goal of improving access to mental health resources in rural areas.

With this pledge, the university says Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will be granted naming rights for the center.

It will be called the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health at MSU - Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

A sheriff’s deputy was shot during a search warrant execution in Yellow Medicine County...
Officer shot, injured in Yellow Medicine County
FILE -- A student at St. Olaf college faces multiple counts after authorities found several...
Minnesota college student charged after cache found in dorm
FILE -- According to MnDOT, the traffic signs that are being replaced are at the end of their...
Traffic sign replacement to begin Apr. 24
Control tower at MSP Airport
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower