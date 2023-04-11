Center for Rural Behavioral Health gets $600,000 pledge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato gets a six-figure pledge for its Center for Rural Behavioral Health.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota plans to give $600,000 to “establish the operational structure” and “advance the growth” of the university’s new operation.

MSU-Mankato announced it was establishing the Center for Rural Behavioral Health in March of last year with the goal of improving access to mental health resources in rural areas.

With this pledge, the university says Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will be granted naming rights for the center.

It will be called the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health at MSU - Mankato.

