Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The air traffic control tower at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was reported inside.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory on their website around 5:30 a.m. listed the “impacting condition” for the ground stop as “fire alarm/safety.”

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, crews from MSP and other agencies responded to a report that there was smoke in the tower around 5 a.m., which prompted an evacuation in parts of the building.

As of 6:30 a.m. the smoke had dissipated and FAA personnel were cleared to re-enter the building and resume operations, according to MAC. The investigation as to what caused the smoke is underway.

KARE 11 News reported that inbound flights were being held at their origin, but some flights were diverted to Sioux Falls.

Travelers reported landing in Sioux Falls shortly before 6 a.m.

Minneapolis airport tower evacuation due to smoke - all flights diverting elsewhere. We are going to land in Sioux Falls after flying all day and night. #MSP @WCCO @WCCOBreaking — Deb Kreuer (@krewmom) April 11, 2023

According to airport officials, delays are expected as an impact of the incident.

