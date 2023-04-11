Your Photos
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower

Control tower at MSP Airport
Control tower at MSP Airport(KARE 11)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The air traffic control tower at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was reported inside.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory on their website around 5:30 a.m. listed the “impacting condition” for the ground stop as “fire alarm/safety.”

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, crews from MSP and other agencies responded to a report that there was smoke in the tower around 5 a.m., which prompted an evacuation in parts of the building.

As of 6:30 a.m. the smoke had dissipated and FAA personnel were cleared to re-enter the building and resume operations, according to MAC. The investigation as to what caused the smoke is underway.

KARE 11 News reported that inbound flights were being held at their origin, but some flights were diverted to Sioux Falls.

Travelers reported landing in Sioux Falls shortly before 6 a.m.

According to airport officials, delays are expected as an impact of the incident.

The MSP Airport Fire Department and other surrounding fire agencies responded to an incident at the FAA Control Tower due to reports of smoke in the facility shortly before 5 a.m. local time. Around 6:15, the emergency was downgraded. Evacuation orders have been lifted as smoke has dissipated. FAA personnel can re-enter the building and resume operations. An investigation continues to determine the source of the smoke. There may have been some impact (delays) to flight operations at MSP.

MSP Communications

