Gustavus picks up first win against MSU since 1986

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Golden Gusties baseball team defeated Minnesota State 11-7 at home Monday evening.

Autoplay Caption

This win marks the first time the Golden Gusties were victorious against MSU since 1986.

The Mavericks are back in action Wednesday at home against Upper Iowa while the Golden Gusties will be on the road Wednesday at Augsburg.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.