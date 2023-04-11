Your Photos
Gustavus picks up first win against MSU since 1986

The Gustavus baseball team battles Minnesota State.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Golden Gusties baseball team defeated Minnesota State 11-7 at home Monday evening.

Caption

This win marks the first time the Golden Gusties were victorious against MSU since 1986.

The Mavericks are back in action Wednesday at home against Upper Iowa while the Golden Gusties will be on the road Wednesday at Augsburg.

