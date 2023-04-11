Junior exhibition to open at Gustavus

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A new art exhibit will soon be opening at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The Gustavus Adolphus College Fine Arts Department will be presenting the Schaefer Art Gallery’s Junior Exhibition a project done by art majors at Gustavus, and who are in their junior year.

The project serves as a to celebrate their talents within the Gustavus community and with the public.

This exhibit opens Mon., April 24, with a public reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m..

The exhibition will be held at the Schaefer Art Gallery from Mon., Apr. 24-Wed., May 17.

