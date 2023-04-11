Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

The Mankato East Cougars softball team plays a home game against Northfield on Apr. 10, 2023.
East scores six unanswered in win against Northfield
The Gustavus baseball team battles Minnesota State on Apr. 10, 2023.
Gustavus picks up first win against MSU since 1986
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat
Rep. Justin Jones was restored to office just four days after Republicans stripped him of his...
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat