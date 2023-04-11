Your Photos
New exhibit at MSU Memorial Library

The art project consists of cross stitch and embroidery pieces that share stories about libraries and the work metadata librarians have done over the years.
By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State students walking through the university’s Memorial Library will have a chance to see a new exhibit on display.

Starting today, the exhibit “Unseen Labor” will be up. The exhibit was created by a metadata librarian from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

The art project consists of cross stitch and embroidery pieces that share stories about libraries and the work metadata librarians have done over the years.

The exhibit will be located outside the Marilyn J. Lass Center for Minnesota Studies on the second floor of the library.

An opening reception will be held in the exhibit area today from 2 to 4 p.m.

The public is able to view the art project at the library until May 8th.

