Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Officer shot, injured in Yellow Medicine County

A sheriff’s deputy was shot during a search warrant execution in Yellow Medicine County...
A sheriff’s deputy was shot during a search warrant execution in Yellow Medicine County yesterday.(pixabay)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A sheriff’s deputy was shot during a search warrant execution in Yellow Medicine County yesterday.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies participated in the search just after 4 p.m.

Upon entry to the suspect’s residence, officers took gunfire and a bullet hit the injured deputy, who has since been released from the Granite Falls Hospital.

The suspect had felony weapons and drugs warrants against him. He surrendered to authorities after a 70-minute standoff and is currently in Yellow Medicine County jail pending charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate officers’ use-of-force.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

FILE PHOTO-St. Olaf College in Northfield
Minnesota college student charged after cache found in dorm
FILE -- The collaboration between the University and Blue Cross promotes the mission of the...
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota pledges $600K to MSU Mankato’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health
FILE -- According to MnDOT, the traffic signs that are being replaced are at the end of their...
Traffic sign replacement to begin Apr. 24
Control tower at MSP Airport
Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower