Officer shot, injured in Yellow Medicine County

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A sheriff’s deputy was shot during a search warrant execution in Yellow Medicine County yesterday.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies participated in the search just after 4 p.m.

Upon entry to the suspect’s residence, officers took gunfire and a bullet hit the injured deputy, who has since been released from the Granite Falls Hospital.

The suspect had felony weapons and drugs warrants against him. He surrendered to authorities after a 70-minute standoff and is currently in Yellow Medicine County jail pending charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate officers’ use-of-force.

