Old St. Peter Fire Hall open for real estate.

the window to present ideas is open for the next six weeks.
Fire Hall
Fire Hall(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

In order to be considered, the prospective buyer must have present a positive impact on the community and adhere to the historical nature of the building.

Todd Prafke, the City Administrator of St. Peter said “It is a wonderful opportunity for someone who sees our community in a similar way to what we see, to bring something fantastic here that can benefit them and benefit the rest of the community-- not just based on how much are they going to pay for the real estate... It’s something more and hopefully better than just that”

For those interested in submitting a real-estate and business proposal to the St. Peter City Council, go to their website for more information.

