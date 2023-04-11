Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police search for naked man breaking into Ga. houses: ‘This case is no laughing matter’

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police in a Georgia city are trying to find a man they say is entering houses in the middle of the night naked, calling it a crime streak like nothing they’ve ever had.

Police say for the second straight weekend, a man has broken into homes around Metter, Georgia, with his face covered and nothing else. Security cameras at several homes captured video of the man approaching or leaving a house.

Metter Police Chief Robert Shore told WTOC that the break-ins involved very little breaking and that the suspect steals little or nothing from the homes he enters.

“He’s found things that allowed him access to the house. He’s looking for windows, looking for keys, looking for open doors,” Shore said.

Shore is urging people to lock their doors at night, even if they’re home, and hide any spare keys kept outside. He says this case is no laughing matter.

“It’s hard to know if you’re dealing with mental illness. Are you dealing with some kind of substance abuse?” he said.

Shore says the burglar has walked in on homeowners twice and taken off running when confronted. He worries what could happen the next time.

He urges anyone who finds an indication that somebody’s been inside their house to contact Metter Police as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Margaret Kolosa says her 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, was euthanized the day after she...
Woman devastated after lost dog euthanized without her knowledge
Karl Beaman’s body was found buried in cement in Aurora, Colorado, nearly a year after the...
2 charged after man’s body found encased in cement under condo
The victim was missing for nearly a year before he was found buried in cement in a crawl space...
Friend remembers missing man found dead in Colo. crawl space