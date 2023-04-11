Your Photos
St. Peter Lion’s Club donates three flagpoles

the St. Peter Lions club donates three flag poles to the city’s future fire station.
New fire station
New fire station(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

The three poles will fly the U.S. flag, Minnesota’s state flag and the POW / MIA flag.

The international service organization with members worldwide feels that the service firefighters do everyday falls in line with the lion’s club creed.

Ken Rossow, the St. Peter Lion’s Club President said “We could have sponsored some equipment or furniture or something like that, but the flags and the flagpoles have a greater symbolism and also a longer lifespan duration. Hopefully, they’ll be there as long as the Fire Station.

The city will install a plaque of appreciation for the Lions Club at the site of the future flag poles.

The donation totals thirteen thousand twenty five dollars.

