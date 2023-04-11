Studio Five Development wins Economic Impact award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The redevelopment of a Mankato-based apartment complex has received some awards for the project.

The development team for Studio Five, located at 507 Riverfront Drive, was awarded the Economic Impact award by Minnesota Brownfields.

Studio Five was redeveloped in 2020, including extensive cleanup and remodeling from its time as the site of a dry-cleaner.

The project included adding 19 studio apartments to Mankato’s downtown business district and two new storefronts along the Riverfront Drive retail corridor.

