Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Studio Five Development wins Economic Impact award

The development team for Studio Five, located at 507 Riverfront Drive, was awarded the Economic Impact award by Minnesota Brownfields.
By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The redevelopment of a Mankato-based apartment complex has received some awards for the project.

The development team for Studio Five, located at 507 Riverfront Drive, was awarded the Economic Impact award by Minnesota Brownfields.

Studio Five was redeveloped in 2020, including extensive cleanup and remodeling from its time as the site of a dry-cleaner.

The project included adding 19 studio apartments to Mankato’s downtown business district and two new storefronts along the Riverfront Drive retail corridor.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Minnesota lawmakers from the state’s Reproductive Freedom Caucus gathered alongside activists...
Minnesota lawmakers express uncertainty over TX abortion ruling
The Gustavus Adolphus College Fine Arts Department will be presenting the Schaefer Art...
Junior exhibition to open at Gustavus
Minnesota lawmakers from the state’s Reproductive Freedom Caucus gathered alongside activists...
Minnesota lawmakers express uncertainty over TX abortion ruling
The art project consists of cross stitch and embroidery pieces that share stories about...
New exhibit at MSU Memorial Library