Sunny, warm weather will continue through the week

Our first stretch of spring weather this year is a good one and it’s going to last through the rest of the work week. High temps will climb into the 70s and 80s through Friday. In fact, there’s a pretty good chance that we’ll break a high temperature record in Mankato on Wednesday. Our pattern will change by the weekend with rain and much cooler temperatures in the forecast for the weekend. That will only last for a few days with temps expected to climb back above average next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight will be windy and mild, with temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak. Wednesday will be sunny, breezy, and warmer, and it will also be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 80s. This will break our standing record high temperature for Wednesday, which is 80 degrees and was set back in 1985. Warm and breezy weather will continue on Thursday, with highs climbing back into the low 80s.

Our weather pattern will change as we head into the upcoming weekend. Friday will still be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, by late Friday, scattered showers and thundershowers will mark the beginning of the pattern change. Our latest data suggests that things could be slowing down a bit, so it’s possible that showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Friday night or even into early Saturday. If that happens, the colder air will also be delayed, which will mean a warmer day on Friday. As of right now, the risk of severe weather is very low.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and much colder with rain likely. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s both days. While we are not expecting accumulation, some snow could mix with the rain on Saturday and Sunday night as temperatures drop close to freezing. Rain will end late Sunday night and temperatures will rebound to back above average by the middle of next week.

