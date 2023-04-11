Your Photos
Traffic sign replacement to begin Apr. 24

By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists in southcentral and southwest Minnesota will need to drive with caution, as traffic signs will be getting replaced.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the traffic signs that are being replaced are at the end of their service lives.

The sign replacement project will begin on Mon., Apr. 24, along several highways in the following counties will be replaced: Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles, and Watonwan.

Signs are replaced every 15 years to ensure signs are legible for motorists, during the day and at night, as traffic signs experience wear and tear, over time, and frequently lose reflectivity in low-light conditions.

MnDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and watch for crews working near the roadway. The project is expected to be completed by late August, weather permitting.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down upon approaching every work zone
  • Never enter roadways that are blocked with barriers or cones
  • Stay alert
  • Obey the speed limits ($300 fine for violations)
  • Minimize distracted driving
  • Be patient

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

