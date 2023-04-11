Your Photos
Windom pork plant notifies state of possible layoffs

By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - A pork processing plant in Windom has notified the state it may close operations as it seeks a sale, potentially laying off more than 1,000 employees in the process.

HyLife Foods Windom wrote a letter in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act informing the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development that it intends to sell its facility, and in doing so can no longer guarantee worker employment beyond a sale.

According to the letter, the current ownership purchased the facility in 2020, but since then has been faced with several challenges, including inflation, increased grain costs, and continued operational losses.

In the letter, the company says if they can’t find a buyer, they would close the plant, effectively terminating employees.

The company says it is actively seeking additional capital or financing to allow the facility to remain operating.

Businessman Glen Taylor was formerly a majority owner of the plant, purchasing the former beef plant and converting it to pork in 2016. Taylor sold his majority interest in the plant to a Canadian company in 2020.

