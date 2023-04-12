Your Photos
200 acres burned in Clay County, IA wildfire

About 200 acres in southeast Clay County, Iowa were burned Tuesday in a wildfire.
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple fire departments spent Tuesday afternoon fighting a wildfire in Clay County, Iowa that burnt 200 acres worth of land.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the fire was reported shortly after noon in southeast Clay County and ended up burning public and private land. Crews from the Iowa DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Dickins, Spencer, Ruthven and Webb were called in to battle the fire, and they ended up spending eight hours putting out the blaze.

“Right now, we are listing the cause of the fire as unknown,” said Dickins Fire Chief Randy Whalen.

The fire began on a dead-end road on the 1,500-acre Hawk Valley Wildlife Area and burned northeast to Highway 18. The smoke caused by the fire caused a portion of Hwy 18 to temporarily close.

“Hawk Valley is not on our burning plan for this year and this was not a planned fire that got away. We have fire protocol outlining when we can and cannot burn and wind speed is a big part of our decision process. Yesterday was a Red Flag Warning day and we do not burn on Red Flag Warning days,” said Lucas Straw, wildlife technician with the Iowa DNR.

Authorities say approximately 14 acres of Hawk Valley were impacted by the fire, the rest was on nearby private land.

Anyone with information on how the fire started is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

