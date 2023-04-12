Community leader, former Wacipi chair Dave Brave Heart passes away

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pillar of the Native community and former chair of the Mahkato Wacipi Dave Brave Heart has passed away.

Brave Heart was a leader in reconciliation efforts in the community for many years and also served as chair of the annual Mahkato Wacipi in September.

Brave Heart was diagnosed with ALS in the fall of 2021.

According to the Mahkato Mdewakanton Association, passed away peacefully surrounded with love by his 4 children and wife.

On Thursday, April 13 there will be a visitation from 4-6, a prayer service from 6-7 led by Father John Robertson, and a meal from 7-8 catered by Pub 500 at Northview Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Dr, North Mankato, MN 56003.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.