Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center

Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center
Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bishop Robert Barron hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the beginning of the building of a new Pastoral Center in Rochester.

This past November, Bishop Barron announced that, with the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Mary Ann Remick, the construction of a new building has been made possible.

The Pastoral Center will be across the street from Lourdes Catholic High School, between Jeremiah Lane NW and Valley High Drive NW.

According to the Diocese, which serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota, it has recognized that 65% of the nearly 140,000 Catholics in the diocese live in the area between Rochester and Mankato with Rochester being the diocese’s most populous city.

By moving the Pastoral Center to Rochester, the Bishop’s office will be better situated to serve Catholics across the Diocese.

The Diocese hopes to have completed the building of the Pastoral Center and be moved in by May, 2024.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves 96 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.

Below are photos of what the new Pastoral Center will look like.

Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center
Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center(Diocese of Winona-Rochester)
Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center
Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center(Diocese of Winona-Rochester)
Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center
Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center(Diocese of Winona-Rochester)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Raina Roemhildt, a St. Peter senior is set to receive a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps...
St. Peter senior is awarded NROTC Scholarship
After a long Year One and a winter filled with maintenance planning, Year Two of the Highway 14...
Highway 14 work resumes in Courtland
The Mankato-based organization, Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) , is one of 19 groups...
Women’s Foundation awards $375,000 for safety grants
Headlines of gun violence are frequent and spark debate with every incident. Two Mankato dads,...
The men behind the magnets
St. Peter Lion’s Club donates three flagpoles to the city’s future fire station