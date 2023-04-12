Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children released a statement Wednesday saying he did not have anything to do with her disappearance.

The statement attributed to Adam Fravel was released by his lawyer. This is the first we’ve heard from the man who may have seen Madeline last on March 31.

Here is the statement in full:

Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely.

