Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 14 work resumes in Courtland

After a long Year One and a winter filled with maintenance planning, Year Two of the Highway 14 project officially kicked off Monday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - After a long Year One and a winter filled with maintenance planning, Year Two of the Highway 14 project officially kicked off Monday.

Crews were able to get beams placed for two bridges last December, which allowed them to jump into work as soon as spring arrived.

“We’re pretty fortunate that the weather turned around in even a week for us, so there’s not a lot of mess that we’re having to walk through,” said Project Manager Todd Kjolstad. “So, we’ll be decking this bridge, the westbound, and then we’ll go right into the eastbound and probably place concrete for the decks sometime in early May.”

MnDOT says that there was some fear that the winter’s high snow total would create a messy spring, but that the gradual thaw allowed work zones to be cleared safely and cleanly.

Crews say that while they would have liked to be back to work in March, they are still comfortable with their goal of finishing the project by fall.

“Most of what we got done last year was really going to be contingent on the weather, so we were able to place a lot of plastic soils,” said Kjolstad. “This year is going to be aggregate focused as well as concrete paving. So we can get a lot of that done by the end of the summer. We feel like we should have a pretty good chance to be opening up to the general public by the middle of October.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

President Biden recently ended the COVID National Emergency, but the pandemic forever changed...
Mayo Clinic Health System: Telehealth is here to stay
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for our area.
Red Flag Warning issued due to extreme fire risk conditions
The Mankato-based organization, Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) , is one of 19 groups...
Women’s Foundation awards $375,000 for safety grants
Headlines of gun violence are frequent and spark debate with every incident. Two Mankato dads,...
The men behind the magnets