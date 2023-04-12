Mayo Clinic Health System: Telehealth is here to stay

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Biden recently ended the COVID National Emergency, but the pandemic forever changed many things in our daily lives. One example: Telehealth is here to stay.

“It’s created such a powerful help to our clinicians and patients and many different settings,” said Dr. Gokhan Anil, the Regional Chair of Clinical Practice for Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS).

Telehealth services grew during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“The pandemic’s urgency was great when we had to shut down the services that patients are very much used to seeing their providers in person,” said Dr. Anil. “This was a huge necessity.”

Mayo Clinic Health System says telehealth isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

“I think this is here to stay and we are thinking of different ways of innovatively approaching care,” said Dr. Anil. “We know that the human touch is going to be always a paramount element of medicine and we’re not going to stop doing so but telemedicine and Telehealth and digital Healthcare is part of what we need to exponentially grow.”

But like many services, access to specialists is a major issue in rural health care, according to Mayo Clinic Health System.

“When you think about Mayo Clinic Health System, where we provide lots and lots of rural health care, that was an important aspect of how we are currently utilizing Telehealth and reaching those populations as well,” explained Dr. Anil.

Which is why they are advocating for broadband access to rural communities.

“I think it’s going to be really important to receive ongoing support from our government as well as the Healthcare Community.”

Mayo Clinic Health System say video appointments are covered by insurance and third-party payers in the same way as in-person appointments.

