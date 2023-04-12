The men behind the magnets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Headlines of gun violence are frequent and spark debate with every incident.

Two Mankato dads have added their voices to the discourse, and hope to create change through a Stay At Home Day.

“My concern is the survival of my children,” said Andrew Archer, a psychotherapist, co-founder of Stay At Home Day, and a concerned parent.

But there’s one idea they share: keeping their kids safe at school.

“Because for me, I’m not scaring her into paying attention” explained co-founder and concerned parent Tyler Flowers. “I’m trying to educate her into understanding the situation as a whole.”

Archer admits that while the answers are not clear yet, as far as what to do about the shootings and the violence, but working together is key to coming up with a solution.

“So we’re targeting, you know, this issue of mass shootings,” said Archer. “Not in a way that we have the answers, but that we know that collectively we can come up with answers.”

The men co-founded “Stay at Home Day” as a passive, non-political protest against lone shooters.

“The mass shooter is engaging in passive behavior. So 67% of them are agitated,” said Archer. “So, I thought, ‘why don’t we meet this passive behavior with passive behavior?’ Meaning, we stay at home, we hang out and have an experience of joy with our loved ones.”

But it’s also a way to educate parents and children about mass shootings across the nation.

The goal is to have families stay home on April 20 because of the amount of shootings that happen in April, such Columbine and, most recently, Louisville.

“Because the conversations we’ve had, and going into the school board, and we’re laughing, we’re having we’re getting a drink and we’re having fun.” said Archer. “And so we need more peace. That’s active versus ‘well, here’s another thing on my social media feed. Scroll through.’”

Flowers wants to show kids a way to navigate through the negativity and violence they see so often in the media.

“Kids see it on the news, like another thing happens” said Flowers. “I mean, this way, they can understand it in a positive way -- that there’s a positive direction -- other than a reactive ‘well, another one today.’”

To spread the word, the parents and their kids handed out “Stay at Home Day” magnets in March after school hours, and they created stayathome.com to share resources.

“And the response we’ve gotten so far is very defensive,” said Archer. “‘Why are you doing this? Why are you trying to scare people?’ Just go to the website and think whatever you want to think about! It’s like the most individualistic social movement ever. Whatever you want to do on April 20, do that.”

Flowers understands that observing Stay at Home Day may not be the answer for everyone.

“All it is is an option,” Flowers said.

Although the school board hasn’t commented on “Stay at Home Day,” the men hope that parents will come to the next MAPS school board meeting next Monday to discuss gun violence and ask questions about active-shooter protocols in the district.

“If we can get enough parents together, they can brainstorm these things and try to navigate a path where we can find some sort of a solution to eliminate these things from happening,” explained Flowers. “That’s the ultimate goal: movement, if you will. But something is better than nothing.”

The next Mankato Area Public Schools’ board meeting will be on April 17 in the Intergovernmental Center at 5:30 p.m.

