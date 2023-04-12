St. Peter senior is awarded NROTC Scholarship

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter senior is set to receive a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship worth approximately $200,000.

Raina Roemhildt, a resident of St. Peter, Minnesota, is slated to receive the scholarship at St. Peter High School on Apr. 17.

While the Navy awards thousands of NROTC scholarships every year, Roemhildt was awarded the Immediate Scholarship Reservation (ISR) scholarship.

This scholarship is given out by U.S. Navy unit commanding officers -- and it is awarded to only a select few applicants.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Raina,” said Cmdr. John Allen, commanding officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains. “She, without a doubt, embodies our Navy’s core values and represents the quality of our nation’s future Navy leaders, innovators and warriors. It is an absolute honor for me to be offered the privilege to recognize her hard work and dedication through the awarding of this selective scholarship.”

Out of the 80 applications for the ISR scholarship, Roemhildt was one of just four selected for the scholarship in the NTAG Northern Plains region.

“Being selected for an NROTC scholarship is an unreal experience,” said Roemhildt. “Everything that I’ve worked for my entire high school career has been acknowledged. All of the volunteer work, the leadership positions, the countless recommendation letters I’ve asked for from my school counselor, and my course load have all led up to this.”

Roemhildt didn’t have to look too far for her inspiration in becoming a naval officer.

“The Navy has always been a part of my life. I was born and raised a Navy brat, stationed everywhere from Virginia to Singapore,” said Roemhildt, the daughter of a retired U.S. Navy Commander. “I knew that I wanted to go into the service, but I also wanted to attend college. NROTC is the best of both worlds.”

Roemhildt has been accepted to the University of Washington for an undeclared engineering degree, where she hopes to continue her father’s legacy.

“I’m honored to wear the uniform as my father did before me, and am excited to see where the Navy will take me,” said Roemhildt.

