Summerlike weather continues; big changes by the weekend

Warm, breezy weather will continue for the next couple of days. High temps will climb back into the 80s on Thursday with mid to upper 70s likely Friday. This weather feels fantastic, I know, but there is one big issue: The warm temps, wind and low humidity have quickly dried things out and the Grassland Fire Danger Index has increased significantly. Be very careful with fire over the next couple of days. If a fire starts, it will spread very quickly. Our weather pattern will change by the weekend. Our next system will move in late Friday and Friday night, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler with scattered showers. We could even see a little snow mix with the rain at times as temperatures drop closer to freezing at night. Showers should end late Sunday night into Monday and temperatures will bounce back into the 60s next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with record high temperatures in the mid 80s. Wind will be out of the south at around 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph, decreasing to around 10 to 20 mph by late afternoon. Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be another sunny, breezy and warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our overall pattern will begin to change on Friday as a front moves across our region. Scattered showers will be possible across far western Minnesota and Iowa on Friday morning. Showers will move east throughout the day as the front progresses eastward. As of now, our models suggest that the front will move through the Mankato/North Mankato area sometime during the afternoon, which will give us plenty of time to warm into the mid to upper 70s on Friday. High temps will be a bit cooler further west where the front moves through earlier. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and Friday night. The threat for severe weather is very low.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with scattered showers. Highs will only reach the low 50s Saturday with upper 40s likely Sunday. We’re not expecting anything in the way of accumulation, but some snow could mix with rain as temps drop close to the freezing mark late Saturday night and again Sunday night. Overall rainfall amounts of around a quarter inch or less are likely. Amounts could be a bit higher where thunderstorms develop on Friday. Showers will end and clouds will exit from west to east late Sunday night into Monday.

Most of next week will be dry with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s to low 60s by midweek. Long range models are suggesting the potential for scattered showers by late next week. It’s way too early to get specific with that, we will be watching and we’ll have the latest as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.