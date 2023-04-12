Taste of Summer continues, t-storms return Friday

Summer-time temperatures continue with windy conditions sticking around ahead of showers and thunderstorms returning to the area late Friday afternoon.

Today will be beautiful but windy with sunshine sticking around the area. We will have a taste of summer with temperatures rising into the mid-80s as winds reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. The good news is, despite the warmer temperatures, dew points will remain low in the 40s and low to mid-50s which means we will be rather comfortable and not humid or muggy. Winds will remain breezy tonight up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times with mostly clear skies sticking around. Temperatures will remain mild with lows dropping into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another taste of summer with temperatures rising back into the mid-80s and sunshine sticking around. Winds will remain strong, reaching up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Mostly clear skies will stick around for a majority of the overnight hours before partly cloudy skies move in early Friday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-50s.

Friday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny through the first half of the day before mostly cloudy skies move in by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s before clouds move in. Winds will also remain strong, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. As clouds move into the area, we will see increasing rain chances through the late afternoon and early evening hours. From there, scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be on the cooler side following the cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area on Friday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s with some areas still seeing the low-50s by the afternoon hours. We may continue to see spotty showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with winds remaining strong up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures are projected to dip into the low to mid-30s overnight which means we could see a light rain/snow mix overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the day before we become partly cloudy late Sunday evening and night. Due to temperatures starting off in the low to mid-30s in the morning hours, a light rain/snow mix is possible. The good news is, precipitation chances will fizzle out through the late morning and early afternoon hours leaving behind mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and windy conditions sticking around. Highs will top out in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Sunday night we will see gradual clearing with skies becoming partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

Next week will be on the more mild, Spring-like side with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and breezy winds sticking around. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low to mid-50s Monday into Tuesday, the low-60s on Wednesday, and then back into the mid-50s for end of next week. Winds will continue to range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. Wednesday of next week we may see some late night showers and thunderstorms that could continue into and throughout Thursday. Overnight temperatures Monday will dip into the low to mid-30s, while temperatures overnight Tuesday through Friday night will dip into the low-40s.

