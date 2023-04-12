West looking to build off of last seasons success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s baseball season and the Mankato West Scarlets are ready to start the season.

With a lot of talent on this years team, head coach Scott Kaminski and players look forward to finishing as state champions this season.

“It’s a good feeling,” Kaminski said. “It’s a great group of guys that came back from last year. We lost a lot a lot of talent there but like everyone before us talked about, I think there’s some doubters out there and ready to prove some people wrong.”

“We have some newer guys to the team this year but we’re looking to prove ourselves and defend the section title,” said senior pitcher Wilson Magers.

“The coaching staff brings a lot of energy this year,” senior centerfielder Kaleb Corcoran. “We all feed into it, we all love it. The senior group is super hungry. Didn’t get all of the opportunities we wanted last year as a group so ready to prove ourselves.”

In order to build off of last season, the team understands they have to talk the talk and walk the walk.

“The biggest thing is like we said, we believe in it,” Kaminski said. “We talk about it all of the time. It’s something you have to put it on the field too. Like we said, you can’t just talk about it, we have to perform. That comes with throwing strikes and doing the simple things right.”

“You know last year being the state runner up, we kind of have a target on our back this year,” said Magers. “I think we’re preparing and are going to be prepared to be able to fight off some tough competition. Hopefully we make our way back to the state championship.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.