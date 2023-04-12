Windom Pork Processing Plant may lay off one thousand employees

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) -

The current ownership purchased the facility in 2020, but since then, the business has faced continued challenges; including inflation, increased grain costs, and continued operational losses. But for City Administrator Steve Nasby, the focus in on those who work there..

Nasby said ”The workforce is the key to that facility and so transitioning to a new buyer, they would want to keep that workforce. We want to keep, you know that workforce within the community... there’s economic impacts all up and down-- the chain whether it’s transporting hogs to the facility the hogs themselves transporting product outdoor the workforce that’s producing that work.”

The company says if they can’t find a buyer, they would close the plant... effectively firing all of Hylife’s employees.

Windom resident Lynn Stoneking said “you know, the pig market has been big for rural Minnesota and for people around here and so it’s you know, where am I going to truck my product now?”

Still the city remains optimistic.

Nasby said “I mean, it’s just a turnkey operation at this point. They’ve got a new facility. They’ve got a very able workforce the utilities and things like that are all in place... transportation is in place. So we’re hoping for a very smooth and quick transition into a new buyer.

