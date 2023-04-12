Women’s Foundation awards $375,000 for safety grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple organizations across Minnesota receive thousands of dollars in grant money to help foster safer communities.

Mankato-based organization, Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) , is one of 19 groups being awarded.

The grants totaling 375 thousand dollars come from The Women’s Foundation of Minnesota through its Fund for Safety Initiative.

The funds go to organizations working to keep communities safer by addressing gender-based violence, trafficking, and other forms of systemic violence.

CADA will be receiving 20 thousand dollars to help support its services.

