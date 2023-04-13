Active investigation after weapons complaint

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks the public for any information on a weapons incident that happened last night.

On Thursday, police responded to a weapons complaint, which involved multiple gunshots at 12:22 a.m. on the 1800 block of Monks Ave.

While responding to the complaint, police were told that a possible victim was on the 100 block of Tennyson Dr.

When police arrived at the spot, they found that the victim -- a juvenile.

The juvenile victim had a non-fatal gunshot injury to their hand.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact public safety at 507-387-8725 or 911.

