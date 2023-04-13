Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Active investigation after weapons complaint

On Thursday, Mankato Public Safety responded to a weapons complaint, which involved multiple...
On Thursday, Mankato Public Safety responded to a weapons complaint, which involved multiple gunshots at 12:22 a.m. on the 1800 block of Monks Ave.(Pixabay.com | Pixabay.com)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks the public for any information on a weapons incident that happened last night.

On Thursday, police responded to a weapons complaint, which involved multiple gunshots at 12:22 a.m. on the 1800 block of Monks Ave.

While responding to the complaint, police were told that a possible victim was on the 100 block of Tennyson Dr.

When police arrived at the spot, they found that the victim -- a juvenile.

The juvenile victim had a non-fatal gunshot injury to their hand.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact public safety at 507-387-8725 or 911.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

MnDOT says drivers should be on alert for potential road flooding as water levels rise.
MnDOT warns of rising water on Hwy 93
The Madelia Police Department shut down a road due to a train and semi-trailer accident.
Train versus semi-trailer accident in Madelia
From chairing the annual Mahkato Wacipi, to efforts in reconciliation, David Brave Heart leaves...
David Brave Heart: A tribute to a Mankato icon
There are a number of projects on this year’s schedule, and MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared...
MnDOT kicks off 2023 construction