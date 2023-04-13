David Brave Heart: A tribute to a Mankato icon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dave Brave Heart led the Native community here in Mankato for years. At 65 years old, he passed away on Tuesday, after a journey with ALS.

From chairing the annual Mahkato Wacipi, to efforts in reconciliation, Brave Heart leaves a legacy of kindness.

“He will always always be in our hearts,” said Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad. “He will always be in our conversations, I met him when I first became mayor. I got to know him one-on-one and what I saw was a passion. A passion of a person that loved his culture. And it was contagious. You wanted to learn more, and he was so anxious to teach you.”

Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, also recounted her memories of Brave Heart.

“He was very involved and he went in with a strong mind that good heart,” said Schnitker. “And so he went to really educate people and offer answers.

As Schnitker sees it, for a time, upon moving to Mankato, Brave Heart was virtually her only family,

“I first met Dave probably about 10 years ago and then I moved up here to Mankato and he was kind of really the only family that I knew,” recounted Schnitker. “So, he helped me get connected into the community.”

According to the Schnitker, Brave Heart loved to bring people together for good conversation and a laugh.

“He loved to laugh, sit, have coffee,” said Schnitker. “And he was always open, and always invited us to his house.”

As the Chair of Mahkato Mdewakanton Association Daniel Zielske sees it, Brave Heart had a knack for making people feel like part of the family.

“That’s what Dave did very well,” said Zielske. “He treated everybody as relatives.”

According to Zielske, Brave Heart was always happy to take on new challenges and offer up his services whenever they were needed.

“I’ve known him since they moved into town in 2011,” said Zielske. “I was a part of the Powwow, and he came in and immediately stepped forward as the treasurer for the Powwow. This is when I got to know him. Three years later or so, he then took over the chairmanship of the committee.”

Zielske also expressed his appreciation for Brave Heart’s warmth with people.

“He had a nice calming style, which is very much needed when push comes to shove in this kind of world,” said Zielske.

Schnitker was most impressed with his involvement in the community, as well as his ability to bring people of different cultures together.

“He was definitely involved in his community,” said Schnitker. “Anything to engage people in the Powwow, or help connect people to indigenous people, and the activities and events that were going on -- Dave was definitely about that.”

Mayor Massad will also miss Brave Heart’s approachability.

“I remember we celebrated the 50 year anniversary of the Powwow, and I remember him,” said Mayor Massad. “As soon as he saw me, he was waving me over to come and talk to him. And those are the things that you’re going to miss. Because you’re going to go to the Powwow but you’re going to look for Dave. And he will be with us in his own special way.”

The Mankato Mayor recounted a fond memory of Brave Heart’s generosity and humility.

“You know, we wanted to honor Dave for everything that he has done and instead of us just giving him something, he wanted to give us something that was special,” said Mayor Massad. “And it was that drum. And I think it brought a lot of tears to a lot of people’s eyes.”

All told, the loss leaves a massive impact on a community that loved Brave Heart.

“All we can say is it was a big loss for his family, but also for the Mankato area,” said Mayor Massad.

Schnitker has no doubt Brave Heart’s legacy will live on.

“His work will never end,” Schnitker. “We’re continuing his work in his memory. He’ll definitely be greatly missed.”

The public is invited to a celebration of Dave Brave Heart’s life at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato from 4-8 p.m. today.

There will be a visitation, prayer service, and meal.

Brave Heart will be laid to rest in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

