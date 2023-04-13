Your Photos
DNR stocks trout ahead of Trout Opener

Paul’s Creek
The DNR says the stocking gives a “put And take” chance for local anglers who need an opportunity to fish.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 12:30 this afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resouces will stock trout in a local creek.

This comes ahead Of The Trout Fishing Opener, which begins On Apr. 15.

Waterville area fisheries office will stock the trout in Paul’s Creek, located east of St. Peter off of Le Sueur County Road 23.

About 1,250 Rainbow Trout will be in the water.

KEYC News Now will show more on its evening shows.

