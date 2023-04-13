East and West players sign NLI’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s the closest thing to Christmas as high school seniors from Mankato East and Mankato West High School signed their National Letter of Intent today. McKenna Schrieber will play for MSU Moorhead Track and Field next season.

“It was like the best fit for what I’m in with a situation with my head injury that I just suffered from a couple months ago,” Schrieber said. :He still liked what he was seeing. It was just a good fit.”

Football player Jackson Froderman signed his NLI for Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

“I’m so excited,” said Froderman. “It’s what I worked for all offseason and all last year. Al of my hard work is starting to pay off.”

In softball, Carlee Emery will play at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

“I chose the Milwaukee School of Engineering because after a period of time, I decided I wanted to choose academics then softball,” Emery said. “Milwaukee School of Engineering is the best Engineering School in the midwest and I’m studying mechanical engineering.”

Over at Mankato East, Peyton Stevermer signed to play basketball for Gustavus.

“They have great and new facilities,” Stevermer said. “They just got the brand new addition. The team is great. They’re super competitive and very successful. The coaches are obviously good at what they do and I’m really excited to play for them.”

Senior Giles Lancaster will be playing on the hardwood for the Golden Gusties as well.

“The coaches were great,” said Lancaster. “They’re always super friendly. They just put in a brand new athletic facility that drawed my attention. It’s super nice and the school is not too far from home. I think it’s a really great location.”

Finally senior Sydney Jacobs will be heading down the street to Bethany.

“I’m really excited,” Jacobs said. “I know the coach really well. Basically I’ve grown up with him. I’ve played with him in the summer the past few years so I’m really excited to play for him for four more years.”

Other seniors who signed their NLI’s:

WEST

Breck Carlson

Landry DuBeau

EAST

Jayne Satre

Addison Peed

Sam Thom

Kenzie Keller

Anna Rader

Brian Thilges

Zach Possin

Trinity Jackson

