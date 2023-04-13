Golden Apple Award goes to Madison Hopkins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After receiving several nominations from parents, staff, and faculty who all say she has a gift, the latest Golden Apple Award recipient is Madison Hopkins, a special education teacher from Kennedy Elementary in Mankato.

“I just show up and do my job,” said Hopkins “So it doesn’t feel like I do anything extra for these kids, but it feels awesome to know that what I’m doing is making a difference.”

Payton Decker, a Development Adoptive Physical Education teacher at Kennedy Elementary, showered Hopkins’ with praise.

“I just couldn’t think of a better teacher to deserve this award,” said Decker. “Madison does so much for students and it’s awesome to see her get recognized like this.”

For the last six years, she has been a special education teacher at Kennedy Elementary.

Her classroom focuses on guiding kids who are on the autism spectrum.

“I want every student, especially in my class, to know that autism does not limit them,” said Hopkins. “They can do anything. Their Journey might look a little different. They might have some different barriers on their way, but they are fully capable of anything that they put their mind to and that is something that I preach in my class as well as I try to teach here at Kennedy as a whole.”

She is currently working with 11 students ranging from kindergarten, all the way to fifth grade.

Some of them have been with her since their first day of school.

”My fifth graders, I mean, I’ve had them since the summer before they started kindergarten--little five-year-olds,” explained Hopkins. “And now they’re leaving me, to go to middle school and I think I have just as much a hard time with that as their parents do. The relationships I build with these families is definitely part of why I do what I do.”

Once her students move to a new adventure, she has one goal in mind.

“I want them to leave knowing that every single day, they had somebody in their corner advocating and fighting for them and it’s not just me,” said Hopkins. “[There is] my para, my principal -- you know, all of the teachers here.”

Congratulations to Madison Hopkins, KEYC News Now’s latest Golden Apple Award recipient.

