Heat & strong winds continues ahead of dropping temps, precip. chances

Summertime heat continues with highs in the 80s and strong winds ahead of cold front bringing much cooler temperatures, showers, thunderstorms, and possible rain/snow mix by this weekend.

Today will be another sunny day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper-80s. Some areas may see the low-90s by this afternoon. Winds will be coming out of the south ranging between 20 and 30 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Due to the dry conditions and strong winds, a red flag warning will be in effect until 8 pm tonight. A red flag warning is issued when you have warm temperatures, dry conditions (low humidity) and strong winds. All of these factors together lead to a higher fire danger risk as fires can spread rapidly and easily with these kinds of conditions. During a red flag warning you should only burn in your area if allowed in burn barrels that have to be covered with a weighted metal cover with holes that are no larger than 3/4 of an inch. It is advised that those who smoke do not throw their cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle as this could ignite grass on the side of the road. It it advised that if you have a small campfire that it is in a contained area and extinguished properly when done for the day/night. If you are using coal in a barbeque, it is advised that you dunk the charcoal in water until it is cold and that you do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it to burn. The red flag warning is set to expire at 8 pm tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with winds sticking around up to 20 mph and temperatures dipping into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off sunny before becoming mostly cloudy through the late afternoon and early evening hours. With the sunshine through the first half of the day, temperatures will once again rise into the low-80s. Winds will remain on the stronger side, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. As clouds move in, the cold front is projected to start moving through the area. As the front moves through the area we could see some very light spotty showers through the late evening and early night hours before we see more widespread showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain on the cloudy side with on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the area. Temperatures will be much cooler following the passage of the cold front with highs topping out in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will remain stronger up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures are projected to dip into the low to mid-30s overnight which could lead to a transition of a rain/snow mix overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off cloudy with a lingering rain/snow mix in the morning hours before temperatures start to rise. As the rain/snow mix chances clear out of the area, skies will slowly but surely become mostly clear by the late evening hours. Due to the cold front, highs will remain cooler in the mid to upper-40s through the afternoon hours with winds continuing to stay strong. Winds will range between 25 and 30 mph with gusts reaching up to 45 mph at times. Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight as winds remain blustery and temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

Monday we will start to see sunshine return to the area with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise back into the mid-50s by the afternoon hours with winds continuing to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear and breezy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions. Temperatures will be more pleasant with highs in the low to mid-60s across the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy late Tuesday evening with more showers and possible thunderstorms returning to the area, sticking around overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will range between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with spotty scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-60s, but winds will continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain partly cloudy as showers clear out of the area and temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday into the weekend will remain partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-50s and low-60s with winds continuing to range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph. We may see more showers and thunderstorms return to the area on Saturday next weekend. Overnight temperatures Thursday through Saturday will hover in the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.