Mankato embarks on 8th season with newfound success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last season, the Mankato boys’ lacrosse team showed they belonged with its first-ever section playoff win.

Now, the squad is focused on taking its newfound success to the next level.

“Last year, we proved that we could win in the section tournament, so this year we’re looking to build on that, looking to make it even further,” said Mankato senior midfielder Owen Essay.

Essay and company are leading the way for Mankato boys’ lacrosse program in its 8th year of existence.

“Every year is a new year, these guys grow like weeds in the off season,” added Mankato head coach Jamie Kunst.

Last year, the team made major strides in toughening up its regular-season schedule to better prepare for post-season competition — which paid off when Mankato defeated New Prague in the section quarterfinals.

“When you’re talking about having a high school program, this being our eighth year, what makes it really infant is we only had a youth program one year before that,” said Kunst. “So, those first four years, we’re coaching the kids at the high school the same way of the U12 teams and the U14 teams. Now we’re starting to be able to focus more on the tactical stuff and the systems.”

Kunst is the mastermind behind Mankato’s brand of playing physical behind complex offensive schemes and different defensive packages that keep their opposition guessing.

And the entire group buys into Kunst’s schemes as they embark on their chase for a year better than the one before.

“Everyone on our team is a leader in some way, it really brings us together and the most important thing, we’re always excited,” said Mankato senior defender Garret Donkin. ”Everyone’s uplifting, everyone has a positive attitude, in some way everyone brings something to the team positivity wise, it’s really great and makes it fun to play.”

It’ll all begins this Saturday when Mankato hosts Hutchinson at 12:30 p.m.

