Mild Friday; a cold, wet and windy weekend ahead

It’s another sunny, hot afternoon with record-breaking high temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Critical grassland fire danger conditions are likely into this evening.

Our weather pattern will change quickly by the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Friday with rain and much cooler temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

We will rebound to more springlike 50s and 60s next week.

It is going to be another record breaker this afternoon with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. In Mankato, the number to beat is 84 degrees which is the record set back in 1985. That shouldn’t be a problem. Once again, the combination of heat, wind and low humidity has created critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through this evening. Don’t burn! Be careful with fire. Any fire that starts can spread and get out of control very quickly.

Tonight will be clear and breezy with temps dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs still climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Friday afternoon and evening. Those storms will actually develop across far western Minnesota and western Iowa earlier in the day and move east across south central Minnesota and north central Iowa by late afternoon or early evening. The threat for severe weather is very low.

That front will bring a significant change in our weather. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy, very windy, wet and much colder. High temps this weekend will be 40 or more degrees colder than they were on Thursday. We could see rain mixed with and change over to snow and some locations (especially north) by late Saturday night and into Sunday, but we’re not expecting accumulation. Rain should end with gradual clearing by late Sunday. Overall rainfall amounts of a quarter to one half inch are possible with locally heavier amounts associated with individual thunderstorms.

If you were becoming concerned that we had missed spring altogether, don’t worry. We are going to transition into a more springlike weather pattern next week as high temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s. Longer range forecast models hint at scattered rain chances by mid to late next week. It’s still too early to get specific, but something we will be watching.

