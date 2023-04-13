Your Photos
Minnesota State takes care of business in doubleheader against Upper Iowa

The Mavericks pick up two wins over Upper Iowa in an 80-degree doubleheader at Bowyer Field.
The Mavericks pick up two wins over Upper Iowa in an 80-degree doubleheader at Bowyer Field.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball program (23-7, 13-2 NSIC) swept NSIC opponent Upper Iowa in a Wednesday doubleheader at Bowyer Field.

The Mavericks won the first game of the day 5-2, before escaping the Peacocks in a 2-1 victory in game two to complete the sweep.

Next up, MSU will host Augustana in a three-game rivalry series beginning Friday at 1:30 p.m.

