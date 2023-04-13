Minnesota State takes care of business in doubleheader against Upper Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball program (23-7, 13-2 NSIC) swept NSIC opponent Upper Iowa in a Wednesday doubleheader at Bowyer Field.

The Mavericks won the first game of the day 5-2, before escaping the Peacocks in a 2-1 victory in game two to complete the sweep.

Next up, MSU will host Augustana in a three-game rivalry series beginning Friday at 1:30 p.m.

