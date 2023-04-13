Your Photos
MnDOT kicks off 2023 construction

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer-like heat and warm weather seemingly here to stay, MnDOT officially began the 2023 construction season on Wednesday.

Crews waited for northern Minnesota to warm up to kick off the statewide construction season, but local projects have been underway all week, with the Highway 14 expansion resuming on Monday and the Highway 22 project starting work on Tuesday.

There are a number of projects on this year’s schedule, and MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for an active year of construction.

“So the 2023 construction season is going to be very busy,” said Victoria Nill, of MnDOT. “We usually average about $70-$80 million for a construction budget. This year for 2023 we have $130 million. So a lot of construction, a lot of projects going on, very exciting.”

Highlights of local projects include Year Two of the Highway 14 project, a resurfacing of Interstate 90 near Blue Earth, resurfacing of Highway 15 and 60 near Madelia, resurfacing of Highway 22 from Mapleton to Wells, St. Peter’s Highway 168, 99 and 22 intersections, resurfacing of Highway 13 through Montgomery and nine miles of Highway 15 near Lewisville will also be resurfaced.

With such a busy construction season, MnDOT wants drivers to be safe around work sites and double check their routes before hitting the road.

“Go to 511, check to see which roads are detoured, see what ramps are closed, and really emphasize work zone safety,” said Nill. “So we just ask that the motorists slow down, pay attention. We know it’s an inconvenience. We just ask that you just pay attention, wear your seatbelts, give yourselves a little extra time.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

